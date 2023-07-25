WVU Board of Governors to consider contract extension for President Gee

Courtesy: WVU Today
Courtesy: WVU Today(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Board of Governors will be meeting next week to consider a contract extension for President Gordon Gee.

According to the agenda for the meeting on Monday, July 31, the board will discuss and evaluate Gee’s performance and consider extending his contract to June 30, 2025.

The consideration comes as WVU is facing a $45 million budget deficit. WVU is facing significant staffing cuts due to their tightening budget and declining enrollment.

WVU addresses programs under review amid tightening budget, students react

A contract extension for Gee was most recently approved in 2019, extending his contact to 2024.

Gordon Gee’s contract extended through 2024

Gee, who first served at WVU in 1981, has led WVU since 2014.

The Board of Governors will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 31 in the Barnette BOG Room at the Erickson Alumni Center.

Click here to view the agenda in its entirety.

