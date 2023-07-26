Alderson Broaddus University facing financial issues

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi is facing several financial obstacles as the new school year approaches.

This week, the City of Philippi sent a notice to the university, adding to its financial troubles.

The notice sent to the university says it owes more than $700,000 in overdue utility fees.

The notice also says that utilities will be shut off by 10 a.m. on Monday, July 31 if a payment is not made.

Alderson Broaddus still has time to dispute the bill.

The news comes during a time of uncertainty for AB.

University officials are planning to meet with a National Accrediting Agency on Aug. 1 after the Higher Education Policy Commission provisionally reauthorized the school for the upcoming academic year after growing concerns of their financial situation.

Last month, every private college in West Virginia was granted reauthorization by the commission to continue to operate except for Alderson Broaddus due to the university being unable to maintain enrollment and the costs of operating the school.

As these issues mount, the university reversed course on bringing in a new interim president and will instead retain current Interim President Andrea Bucklew.

The HEPC is also working to make sure students are able to transfer to other colleges should Alderson Broaddus close its doors.

As for the provisional reauthorization, the commission reserves the right at any point to reconsider their decision if AB doesn’t meet the state’s criteria.

