Angler breaks state record for channel catfish 2 years in a row
ROMNEY, W.Va (WDTV) - An angler has broken the record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia for the second year in a row.
Allen Burkett, of Moorefield, caught the record-breaking fish on July 20 at South Mill Creek Lake in Grant County on July 20, according to Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
The record-breaking catch weighed in at a massive 37.5 pounds and measured 40.43 inches, breaking the previous record set by Burkett in June 2022, officials say.
Officials say Burkett was fishing from the shore with bluegill cut-bait.
Both of Burkett’s record breaking catches were measured by WVDNR District Fishery Biologist Brandon Keplinger.
Anglers who believe they have caught a potential record-breaking fish should report his or her catch to the WVDNR for verification.
Fish that do not qualify as a state record, may still qualify for a trophy citation.
