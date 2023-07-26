Angler breaks state record for channel catfish 2 years in a row

ROMNEY, W.Va (WDTV) - An angler has broken the record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia for the second year in a row.

Allen Burkett, of Moorefield, caught the record-breaking fish on July 20 at South Mill Creek Lake in Grant County on July 20, according to Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

The record-breaking catch weighed in at a massive 37.5 pounds and measured 40.43 inches, breaking the previous record set by Burkett in June 2022, officials say.

On June 20, 2022, Allen Burkett of Criders, Va., caught this channel catfish that weighed 36.96 pounds and measured 40.59 inches in length. He broke his own record on July 20, 2023. (WVDNR)

Officials say Burkett was fishing from the shore with bluegill cut-bait.

Both of Burkett’s record breaking catches were measured by WVDNR District Fishery Biologist Brandon Keplinger.

Anglers who believe they have caught a potential record-breaking fish should report his or her catch to the WVDNR for verification.

Fish that do not qualify as a state record, may still qualify for a trophy citation.

