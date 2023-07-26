Best Virginia survives against DuBois Dream, advances behind clutch Erik Stevenson 3-pointer

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia survived a nail-biting battle, as the team took down the DuBois Dream behind a game-winning three pointer from Erik Stevenson to send the team through to the next round.

With the Elam Ending in place for The Basketball Tournament, Best Virginia and the Dream were tied at 62 - the target score was then set to 70, and the team that reached it first would win the game.

The Dream held Best Virginia, and nearly came away with the win - they led 68-67, and had possession with a chance to win the game -

But a huge rebound from Stevenson gave Best Virginia one more chance, and he proceeded to knock down the three to send Best Virginia on to the next round.

