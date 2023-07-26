Bridgeport City Council approves changes to fire station

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The work on the Bridgeport Fire Department will now take a little longer with additional work being done.

Bridgeport City Council approved the changes in Monday’s meeting.

The order features 12 separate proposals totaling more than $163,000, with the most expensive of those being additional epoxy on existing and new addition floors.

“They only had an epoxy floor on the bay floor and only a portion of the first floor,” Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said. “I don’t think that would look right with only half the floor being done and not the entire floor.”

Two of the other proposals deal with the relocation of the generator and the condenser unit at costs of $28,993.47 and $15,569.95, respectively.

Kerr said the reason behind the need for relocation is because the fire department building is in the flood plane and there were no concessions made to mitigate flood protection for the fire department building.

In another part of the building, a washer and dryer were put in but with no electrical outlet for the machines to access.

“Not to pass blame on anybody but there were some things missed or not looked at during the design phase of the project,” Kerr said.

Also not previously addressed were furniture, fixtures and equipment for the downtown fire department station. Kerr said that includes speakers, phones, TVs, beds, couches, gym equipment and other items.

The new fixes could take upwards of 71 days.

