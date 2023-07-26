Circleville officer terminated after releasing K-9 on unarmed truck driver

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A Circleville police officer has been terminated following an incident where he is accused of releasing a K-9 on an unarmed truck driver during an arrest on July Fourth.

“The Circleville Police officer’s actions during the review of his canine apprehension of the suspect on July 4 show that the officer did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers. The officer has been terminated from the department, effective immediately.”

The disturbing end of the July Fourth police chase, which quickly became national news, generated a lot of questions.

That police chase involving the truck driver started in Jackson County, Ohio.

Ohio Highway State Patrol dashcam shows a trooper trying to stop a tractor-trailer for the alleged violation of a missing mud flap.

Investigators said the driver eventually pulled over in Ross County and then took off again down U.S. 35 and then on to U.S. 23.

The chase goes on and crosses into Pickaway County where stop sticks were deployed and destroyed one of the tires on the tractor-trailer and the driver stopped the vehicle.

When the driver gets out of the tractor-trailer on U.S. 23, he can be seen talking with troopers with his hands in the air.

That is when a Circleville Police Officer and K-9 pulled up on the other side of U.S. 23, and that is where the controversy begins.

Body camera footage shows troopers telling the officer not to release the dog.

“Do not release the dog with his hands up.”

“Get the dog off of him! Get the dog off of him! Get the dog!”

The suspect was taken into custody.

The statement released from the Circleville Police Department on Wednesday went on to say: “Our investigation included the Circleville Police Use of Force Review Board determination that the department’s policy for the use of canines was followed in the apprehension and arrest. It’s important to understand that the Review Board is charged only with determining whether an employee’s actions in the use of force incident were within department policies and procedures. The Review Board does not have the authority to recommend discipline.”

Circleville’s canines are being sent to Shallow Creek for evaluation and annual training.

Shallow Creek Kennels training protocols are standard for service dogs deployed by the U.S. military, police departments, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and scores of police departments across the U.S. and Canada.

“We know the video of the incident is upsetting and has attracted widespread attention and comments, including Gov. Mike DeWine raising the issue of training. While we certainly respect Gov. DeWine’s views and are always ready to discuss how to improve police training, Circleville’s canine teams of dogs and officers are trained and certified to meet current Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission-recognized standards.”

