Courtney Lorraine Carpenter Bombardiere, 28, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. She was born in Morgantown on January 17, 1995, a daughter of Brian (Sheila) Carpenter and Vickie Metz Carpenter who survive in Preston County. In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband, Chad Bombardiere, whom she married on August 31, 2022; step-children, Dominick and Laila; brother, Justin Metz of Fairmont; sisters Breanna M. Bonnette of Morgantown and Hope Davis of Grafton; nieces, Melani R, Johnson and Elianna Davis; nephews Conner and Isaac Davis as well as several additional nieces and nephews; maternal grandparents, Thomas C. Metz and Judy L. Metz; uncles, Galen L. Shaffer (Kandy), Danny A. Metz and Thomas G. Metz; cousins, Nichole R. and Temirra D. Lovejoy, Jasiah L. Goines, Nicole M. and Zach Truax and Tyler B. Hillary; aunt, Ynoveno Johnson of Preston county; mother-in-law, Kay Bombardiere of Clarksburg; brothers-in-law, Ryan Bombardiere (Joanne) of England, Jason Nicholas of Bridgeport, Scott Nicholas of Clarksburg, Dominick G. Bombardiere of Bridgeport, Salvatore Bombardiere of Clarksburg, Mark Bombardiere (Paula) of Clarksburg and Mario Bombardiere (Tricia) of Bridgeport; and sisters-in-law, Jaclyn Bombardiere Massengale (Grady) of Clarksburg and Margaret Ann Bombardiere Walter (Mitchell) of Morgantown. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Denzil and Betty Carpenter, and her father-in-law, Dominick F. Bombardiere. Courtney enjoyed working, baking, gardening and spending time with her family and her beloved dog Sadie. She also enjoyed traveling to various locations, especially Florida and Disney. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Courtney was a girly-girl who loved to sing, go shopping and anything Disney, but she also loved fishing, camping and being outdoors. She especially enjoyed spending time and spoiling her niece Melani every chance she could get. Anyone who knew Courtney would say what a kind soul she was and how beautiful she was inside and out. She will be dearly missed by so many. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions be made to the Clarksburg Mission, 312 N. 4th Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at ww.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

