FIRST ALERT: Heat & humidity these next few days

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start a trend of hot, well above-average temperatures and humidity that will stick around for the next few days. Find out the impacts, and how long the heat will stick around, in the video above!

An expanding upper-level ridge (a high-pressure system that forms thousands of feet above the ground) that is currently in the southwestern US, with the help of a smaller high-pressure system on the East Coast, will lift hot, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in the mountains and low-90s in the lowlands. Because of humidity, those temperatures may feel more like the upper-90s in some areas. This could cause heat-related issues, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool, check up on elderly neighbors and children, and avoid strenuous activities.

Overnight, clouds will build in from the west, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will only drop into the mid-70s, much warmer than the past few nights. Then a weak frontal boundary will push close to West Virginia tomorrow afternoon, bringing a few isolated showers and thunderstorms into our region. Most of the rain will stay north of West Virginia, however. Not much rain is expected, and aside from those showers, skies will be partly sunny. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-90s in some areas in our region. So you’ll want to take precautions against the heat.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week, with some areas seeing highs in the mid-90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Some of that heat will continue into Saturday as well. Then towards the latter half of the weekend, a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region, bringing a few downpours at times. On the bright side, the rain will break up the heat and cool our region back down into the 80s by Sunday. Then the first half of next week will be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-80s. So the first few days of August will be seasonable and clear. In short, today through Saturday will be hot enough for First Alert Weather criteria, so make sure to protect yourself. Then showers and storms will push in this weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 74.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 90.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 93.

