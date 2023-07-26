Gov. Justice calling for special session to address concerns

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice says he wants to address some of the Legislature’s concerns as soon as next month.

Last week, West Virginia Democrats called on the House of Delegates to use some of the state’s record surplus money to fix some of the area’s biggest challenges, like the lack of employees in the Correction’s Department, the overflowing foster care system, and budget shortfalls at state universities.

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice said that despite already bringing up some of these issues in the past, he’s ready to go now.

”The August interims is the time we should do this. We ‘ought to do it right now,” Justice said.

There had been some reported pushback from Republicans in the House when democrats first called for a special session.

