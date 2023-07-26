Gov. Justice calling for special session to address concerns

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice says he wants to address some of the Legislature’s concerns as soon as next month.

Last week, West Virginia Democrats called on the House of Delegates to use some of the state’s record surplus money to fix some of the area’s biggest challenges, like the lack of employees in the Correction’s Department, the overflowing foster care system, and budget shortfalls at state universities.

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice said that despite already bringing up some of these issues in the past, he’s ready to go now.

”The August interims is the time we should do this. We ‘ought to do it right now,” Justice said.

There had been some reported pushback from Republicans in the House when democrats first called for a special session.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire in Preston County
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire
Isaac Prichard
Police: Man charged with leading deputies on 67 mph chase on ATV
Lane closure on I-79 at I-68 interchange expected to cause delays
Couple without Frontier service for 11 days in Nicholas County
‘It’s like jumping out of a plane without a parachute’: Nicholas Co. couple without Frontier service for over 11 days

Latest News

Generic photo of a teen driver
West Virginia DMV introduces Parent’s Supervised Driving Program
Breanna Waldron from East Fairmont High School and Kennedy Bealko from Bridgeport High School...
Excellence in Education: Local teens selected to attend Girls Nation
Excellence in Education: Local teens selected to attend Girls Nation
Alderson Broaddus University facing financial issues