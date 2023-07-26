Gov. Justice endorses Donald Trump for 2024 election

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice is throwing his support behind Donald Trump.

In a Tweet posted Monday afternoon, Gov. Justice says he firmly believes that Trump will be the Republican nominee and be re-elected as the next president.

Below is the Tweet in its entirety in addition to an audio message in which Justice says President Joe Biden continues to embarrass himself in the Oval Office.

Justice is the latest of a number of Republican lawmakers putting their support behind the former president.

Among those lawmakers is Rep. Alex Mooney, who is also running for Senate.

