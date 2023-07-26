Gov. Justice endorses Donald Trump for 2024 election

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice is throwing his support behind Donald Trump.

In a Tweet posted Monday afternoon, Gov. Justice says he firmly believes that Trump will be the Republican nominee and be re-elected as the next president.

Below is the Tweet in its entirety in addition to an audio message in which Justice says President Joe Biden continues to embarrass himself in the Oval Office.

The leadership and success exhibited by President Trump could not be more different than what we see today under Joe Biden. I support President Trump and firmly believe he will be our nominee and be re-elected as our next President. pic.twitter.com/bwAuq1i5wg — Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) July 24, 2023

Justice is the latest of a number of Republican lawmakers putting their support behind the former president.

Among those lawmakers is Rep. Alex Mooney, who is also running for Senate.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.