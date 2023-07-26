How to beat the heat if you need to be outside

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the next few days, the Mid-Ohio Valley will be experiencing high levels of heat. Which makes it difficult for anyone who will be outside working.

“So, the bulk of our workforce is highway technicians. They’re the ones out on the roads doing the strenuous maintenance work every day. They’re paving, cutting trees, picking up litter. Those type of maintenance activities,” Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer, Ashley Rittenhouse said. “And that’s a tough job on a day when it’s not in the 90′s.”

Officials with the St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services, such as training officer Susannah Sellers said long periods in the heat can cause serious issues. With some of them being fatal.

“Yes, for signs of heat exhaustion, you’re going to have maybe even fainting, profuse sweating, they’ll be really hot to touch. And maybe a little bit of confusion,” Sellers said. “But when it gets to the point where they become unconscious or they stop sweating, that can be heat stroke. And that can be life-threatening.”

Because of the high heat index, officials are wanting those outside to be mindful while working in these conditions.

“Yes, so prevention is the best key, that is to stay hydrated if you have to be out. Use light clothing to protect you from the sun, hats and drink a lot of water, Gatorade. Stay away from sugary sodas and alcohol,” Sellers said.

Officials with O.D.O.T. said they provided those in the field with information on how to be safe.

“Their safety and their health is our number one priority,” Rittenhouse said. “So, we want them to do everything they can to stay safe in the heat while also staying productive.”

If you or anyone you are with are feeling any of the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, make sure to call 911.

