Larry Dean “Bo” Butcher

Larry Dean “Bo” Butcher
Larry Dean “Bo” Butcher(Larry Dean “Bo” Butcher)
By Master Control
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Larry Dean “Bo” Butcher, 60, born July 23, 1962, in Weston, entered into eternal rest on July 15, 2023 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. A compassionate soul, Bo was known for his generous nature and dedicated work ethic. A talented supervisor, he served with commitment and excellence at William R. Sharpe Hospital for over five years. Bo was a proud alumnus of Lewis County High School, Class of 1980, and had an impressive career, having previously served as a District Manager at Pizza Hut in Florida and later in West Virginia for Tom Stanley &amp; Pizza Hut. Bo was an avid fan of the outdoors, particularly when it involved riding four wheelers. His zest for life was infectious and his culinary skills were second to none. His love for cooking brought joy and togetherness to his family and friends. What mattered most to Bo was his beloved K-9 companion, Barney, Jr., who was a constant source of companionship and joy. Bo was the cherished son of Margurette Mowery Butcher and the late Samuel Butcher. He was the father of Justin Butcher, dear brother to Samuel Butcher, and loving nephew to Pauline Lunsford. Bo was a caring uncle to several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Bo was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Butcher. Bo’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Larry &quot;Bo” Dean Butcher. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire in Preston County
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire
Isaac Prichard
Police: Man charged with leading deputies on 67 mph chase on ATV
Lane closure on I-79 at I-68 interchange expected to cause delays
Couple without Frontier service for 11 days in Nicholas County
‘It’s like jumping out of a plane without a parachute’: Nicholas Co. couple without Frontier service for over 11 days

Latest News

Courtney Lorraine Carpenter Bombardiere
Courtney Lorraine Carpenter Bombardiere
Gerald “Jerry” Edward Moffit
Gerald “Jerry” Edward Moffit
Gino Romano Colombo
Gino Romano Colombo
Juanita June “Sis” Christian
Juanita June “Sis” Christian