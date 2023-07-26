Larry Dean “Bo” Butcher, 60, born July 23, 1962, in Weston, entered into eternal rest on July 15, 2023 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. A compassionate soul, Bo was known for his generous nature and dedicated work ethic. A talented supervisor, he served with commitment and excellence at William R. Sharpe Hospital for over five years. Bo was a proud alumnus of Lewis County High School, Class of 1980, and had an impressive career, having previously served as a District Manager at Pizza Hut in Florida and later in West Virginia for Tom Stanley & Pizza Hut. Bo was an avid fan of the outdoors, particularly when it involved riding four wheelers. His zest for life was infectious and his culinary skills were second to none. His love for cooking brought joy and togetherness to his family and friends. What mattered most to Bo was his beloved K-9 companion, Barney, Jr., who was a constant source of companionship and joy. Bo was the cherished son of Margurette Mowery Butcher and the late Samuel Butcher. He was the father of Justin Butcher, dear brother to Samuel Butcher, and loving nephew to Pauline Lunsford. Bo was a caring uncle to several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Bo was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Butcher. Bo’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Larry "Bo” Dean Butcher. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

