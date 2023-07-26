Local bus mechanics are recognized at board of education meeting

Local bus mechanics are recognized at board of education meeting.
Local bus mechanics are recognized at board of education meeting.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Wood County school bus mechanics were recognized at Tuesday night’s board of education meeting.

Both placed in the West Virginia state school bus tech-inspect competition.

Nathanael Morgan won first place in the inspector category and Matthew Gates won second place in the technician category.

The competition took place at a conference. Mechanics from across the state were faced with a line of school busses with issues they had to find.

Both Gates and Morgan told WTAP that they got into the field following in the footsteps of family members.

“I don’t think either one of us is as good as our dads but we’re working on it,” Morgan laughed.

“No not even close,” Gates agreed.

Both said their dads were proud.

Morgan added that hard work pays off.

