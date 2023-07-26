Man survives going over Cumberland Falls in kayak

A large rescue operation had to be conducted at Cumberland Falls.
By WKYT News Staff, Gray News staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A large rescue operation was conducted after a person reportedly went over the Cumberland Falls in Kentucky.

Deputies reported the person was spotted going over the falls in a kayak Friday evening by people below.

Park rangers and deputies were joined in the rescue efforts by Whitley County EMS, local fire and rescue, and other people at the park.

“They located him over the first overlook and moved him to the beach area. Received first aid at the beach,” Larry Center with Whitley County Emergency Management said.

Whitley County Emergency Management officials said the man was with a group of other kayakers when, for an undisclosed reason, he went over the falls.

They said the man was alert and talking but did sustain “suspected undisclosed injuries.” However, it was reported he was not seriously hurt and was taken to an area hospital to get checked out.

“He was talking. That’s the main thing. He wanted a cigarette,” said Center. “But, other than that, he didn’t say a whole lot.”

Emergency officials said there are a lot of dangers with rocks below the falls and an undertow that can hold a person underwater.

The sheriff’s office said it is against the law to go over the falls and it puts first responders in danger when they have to rescue people that do. It’s not yet clear if the man will face any charges.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire in Preston County
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire
Isaac Prichard
Police: Man charged with leading deputies on 67 mph chase on ATV
Lane closure on I-79 at I-68 interchange expected to cause delays
Couple without Frontier service for 11 days in Nicholas County
‘It’s like jumping out of a plane without a parachute’: Nicholas Co. couple without Frontier service for over 11 days

Latest News

North Elementary School in Morgantown
New North Elementary principal named
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane’s arm to collapse and crash to street
FILE - An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP...
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla’s
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Biden’s son Hunter arrives at a Delaware court where he’s expected to plead guilty to tax crimes
RAW: Hunter Biden arrives at courthouse