Mercer County scout takes home top honors at Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Princeton, West Virginia teen became the first scout at the 2023 National Jamboree to earn all 138 merit badges.

Josiah Richardson, who graduated from Princeton High School this past Spring, earned his 139th badge in scouting during a bugling exercise on Wednesday. 138 is the most a scout can earn, but an eliminated category allowed for Richardson to surpass the limit.

Out of 120 million scouts worldwide, Richardson said only roughly 600 have earned every badge.

Richardson said he had worked toward the goal for the past six years as an Eagle scout, spending time with councils in Switzerland, England, France, and Italy.

He said his favorite badge was also the most difficult to earn. “Scuba diving was a great experience. It was really a new skill that not a lot of people get the opportunity to learn.”

Now that he has reached the highest echelons of the scouting world, he’s moving on to study at West Virginia University (WVU) next year, where he has received a four-year ROTC scholarship to study Organizational Leadership.

