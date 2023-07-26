Mon Co. Health Department implements risk-based restaurant inspections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Restaurants in Monongalia County that have a history of issues will now be inspected more often with risk-based inspections by the Monongalia County Health Department.

According to the health department, the new risk-based restaurant inspections went into effect on July 5.

“We will spend more time with facilities that aren’t doing as well, maybe because of their history or maybe a language barrier, and they need additional training,” said Jennifer Costolo-Michael, the registered sanitarian with Monongalia County Health Department’s Environmental Health program who helped implement the new system.

Previously, all restaurants in Monongalia County were inspected twice per year unless a complaint was issued or if a follow-up inspection was required.

Now, officials say the new system places restaurants in risk categories of 1, 2, and 3. The number assigned to a restaurant is the number of times it will undergo an annual review, with follow-up visits being done as needed.

Costolo-Michael says restaurants will remain in their respective risk categories for at least a year. After that, they could be moved to a different category depending on any changes.

She says restaurant owners have been receptive.

“They understand the process and understand that some places need extra help and time dedicated to go to their facilities,” she said. “They understand that they have to assume ownership of their facilities.”

In our area, the Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department has also implemented the risk-based restaurant inspection process.

