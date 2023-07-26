Multi-car crash shuts down I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-car crash shut down both lanes of traffic on I-79 North in Marion County Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Marion County 911 Center say emergency crews were dispatched to the crash near mile marker 134 on I-79 at around 3:37 p.m.

The crash, which involved three cars, completely shut down northbound traffic, 911 officials say.

Both lanes were shut down for over an hour as crews worked to clean up the accident.

The Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management says in the post below the roadway reopened at 4:40 p.m.

Officials were unable to confirm if any injuries were sustained in the crash.

Responding agencies include West Virginia State Police, Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and Marion County EMS.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

