New North Elementary principal named

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Board of Education has approved the hiring of a new North Elementary School principal in Morgantown.

In the BOE meeting on Tuesday night, the board approved the hiring of Corey DeHass as principal, acting on the recommendation of Superintendent Eddie Campbell.

The announcement comes after the board voted unanimously earlier this month to fire Natalie Webb, the principal of North Elementary for the last 12 years, after she was charged with failing to properly report cases of student abuse.

Webb’s firing stemmed from an incident that happened on Jan. 26.

After an eight-year-old student became “disruptive” in a classroom, staff members, including then-North Elementary Vice Principal Carol Muniz, went to escort the child to another room, according to court documents.

During the escort, the student “actively resisted,” at which time Muniz raised her hand, made a fist, and struck the student in the head, investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.

Webb was made aware of the situation within minutes, the complaint says, adding that Webb indicated on two separate occasions that a report would be filed with Child Protective Services.

No report was made until Webb was told to do so by Board of Education staff when they were made aware of the situation on Feb. 7 -- 12 days after Muniz allegedly struck the student.

A week after it was reported, Webb and Muniz were placed on leave.

Webb was charged with not reporting the situation, and Muniz was charged with battery.

Since the incident, Muniz has retired, and Webb’s contract has been terminated.

Webb’s attorney said she will appeal the decision after the board terminated her contract. Click here to read her attorney’s full statement.

DeHass, who officially began his duties as principal on Wednesday, July 26, was previously an assistant principal at South Middle and had been serving at North Elementary in an interim role since the investigation into student abuse began in February.

