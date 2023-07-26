Ohio Valley Speedway hosts first national Midget racing event, local teen driver to compete

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Valley Speedway will be hosting its first national midget racing event on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The Ohio Valley Speedway will be the first ever stop in West Virginia for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, presented by Toyota. Friday’s event will start a triple-header weekend in the area.

Mid-Ohio Valley native, Zach Wigal competes in dirt track racing around the country. The 16-year-old racecar driver is the current USAC Midwest Thunder Midget Series point leader. Wigal will be making his Xtreme Outlaw Midget debut at this event.

Wigal says he hopes this will be the next big step in his career. As for training, he says he’s been focusing on racing and making it the number one priority.

Wigal competes all around the country throughout the year. But, he says he’s excited to be competing in this race here in West Virginia, where he grew up.

“...It’s really cool because this is where I grew up. You know, this is where I I watched my first race with my grandpa and it’s just it’s where I’ve I’ve grown up my whole life and it’s cool to. Come back and have a big moment in my career.”

He went on to say, “Yeah, it’s really cool. I think it’s a big moment for the track, you know, gets to put [the track] on the map a little bit.... And I don’t have to drive hours. It’s like it’s pretty much back in my backyard. So that’s really nice.”

Wigal said he will be competing with the best of the best. He says drivers will be coming from places like California and Pennsylvania, ranging in ages from 13 to 50 years old.

As for the future, Wigal said, “Depending on how it goes, we might be looking for a Sprint car ride, but we’ll see what happens. You don’t really know where the future is going right now. But Sprint Car ride is hopefully what I get.”

Gates will open at 4 p.m., with racing starting at 6 p.m.

General admission for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series race is $25, with children 10 and under being free, and pit admission is $40, with children five and under being free, according to the Ohio Valley Speedway website.

