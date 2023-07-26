Princeton Community Hospital celebrates employee homecoming after donating part of his liver to another colleague

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton Community Hospital staff welcomed home a local hero Tuesday evening, all decked out in green in support of a successful liver transplant.

Matt Adams, the manager of facilities and safety at PCH donated 70% of his liver to a colleague.

That colleague is the director of the ER, Dr. Amos Lane, who had been suffering with liver failure.

Adams has been with PCH for 3 years now, signed up to give a part of himself to someone he had never met. Turns out he and Dr. Lane was a perfect match.

The successful surgery lasted 12 hours at Duke University Medical Center in North Carolina on July 6th.

Friends and the hospital staff showed their support of the donor as he passed by going home after his discharge from Duke Tuesday. This home coming was a surprise to everyone because Adams was still expected to be in the hospital for another week.

Dr. lane is still on his road to recovery but is said to be doing much better after the procedure.

