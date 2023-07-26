Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - House Republicans grilled one of their top administration adversaries Wednesday in a committee hearing. The House Judiciary Committee questioned Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for hours, with a specific focus on the southern border.

Throughout the hearing, Republicans argued administration policies are responsible for floods of migrants crossing the border.

“The reason they’re showing up at the ports of entry is because you’ve got the turnstile open,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

According to government data, border patrol is encountering fewer migrants at the border. Republicans argue illegal crossings are only down because a new administration phone app is encouraging more legal asylum claims. Mayorkas stands by his work.

“Expanding lawful pathways for people to reach the border and delivering consequences for those who arrive at our border irregularly is working,” said Mayorkas.

The administration puts the onus on Congress to reform outdated immigration law. House Republicans recently passed a conservative bill that was dead on arrival in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

“Our department and this Congress need to work together as partners to address the threats and challenges America faces,” said Mayorkas.

House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment for Mayorkas on multiple occasions. It is not clear if or when an actual inquiry will happen.

