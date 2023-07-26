Revitalization plan approved for Beltline neighborhood

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont City Council has voted to approve a revitalization plan for the Beltline neighborhood.

The Beltline neighborhood consists of the area from the Monongahela River to Fairmont Ave. between the West Fork River and Third St.

The project, which has been in the works since 2015, aims to make a number of infrastructure changes to improve the neighborhood’s future and the lives of residents in the area.

Fairmont City Planner Shae Strait said earlier this month the city received a grant from the EPA to help create the plan to revitalize the neighborhood.

“We decided to try something that had not been done before. So, I’m also happy to announce we were the first community to work with the EPA on a whole new approach in which we did both a public health assessment and redevelopment plan,” he said.

Some the improvements that are part of the plan are reducing parking, increasing public parking, and turning the old box factory into a new indoor recreation center.

The plan passed during Tuesday’s meeting with a 8-1 vote.

