Senator Joe Manchin discusses PASS Act, aimed to protect athletes in NIL marketplace
Says the law will help students and colleges commit to each other and provide guardrails going forward.
WASHINGTON, DC - (WDTV) - Today, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin held a discussion about his joint proposal with Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.
Dubbed the PASS Act - ““Protecting Athletes, Schools, and Sports Act” - the legislation would place new systems into the NIL marketplace and college athletics to regulate the existing structure.
The Act includes some notable changes:
- Agents and collectives that participate in NIL must register with the regulating body. Must be affiliated with a higher education institution. All NIL contracts must be disclosed within 30 days.
- Guaranteed health insurance for sports related injuries for uninsured athletes 8 years following graduation from a 4-year institution. Institutions with $20 million in sports revenues must provide 2 years of out of pocket medical expenses, while those with $50 million in revenues must provide 4 years of out of pocket expenses, after which a medical trust fund, drawn from the proceeds of revenue generating tournaments, provides the rest.
{Trust: one percent of annual proceeds (NCAA basketball tournament, etc.)
- Students may not enter the transfer portal during their first three years of eligibility without penalty, with some exceptions. Students can only enter into a NIL deal after one semester of coursework.
- Violations are subject to enforcement by FTC, and NCAA oversees/investigates NIL activities to report violations to FTC.
- Limited liability protection for colleges, associations, and conferences that act in accordance to the PASS Act.
The most eye-catching change is the new transfer rule, which would add national legislation barring athletes from transferring to a new school without penalty in their first three years of college.
The exceptions mentioned by Senator Manchin included the death of a family member and a head coach/positional coach’s departure.
Senator Manchin noted that the legislation will be introduced to Congress - and beyond - within the next few weeks, and that it has not been discussed with the White House yet.
