Senator Joe Manchin discusses PASS Act, aimed to protect athletes in NIL marketplace

WASHINGTON, DC - (WDTV) - Today, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin held a discussion about his joint proposal with Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Dubbed the PASS Act - ““Protecting Athletes, Schools, and Sports Act” - the legislation would place new systems into the NIL marketplace and college athletics to regulate the existing structure.

The Act includes some notable changes:

- Agents and collectives that participate in NIL must register with the regulating body. Must be affiliated with a higher education institution. All NIL contracts must be disclosed within 30 days. - Guaranteed health insurance for sports related injuries for uninsured athletes 8 years following graduation from a 4-year institution. Institutions with $20 million in sports revenues must provide 2 years of out of pocket medical expenses, while those with $50 million in revenues must provide 4 years of out of pocket expenses, after which a medical trust fund, drawn from the proceeds of revenue generating tournaments, provides the rest. {Trust: one percent of annual proceeds (NCAA basketball tournament, etc.) - Students may not enter the transfer portal during their first three years of eligibility without penalty, with some exceptions. Students can only enter into a NIL deal after one semester of coursework. - Violations are subject to enforcement by FTC, and NCAA oversees/investigates NIL activities to report violations to FTC. - Limited liability protection for colleges, associations, and conferences that act in accordance to the PASS Act.

The most eye-catching change is the new transfer rule, which would add national legislation barring athletes from transferring to a new school without penalty in their first three years of college.

The exceptions mentioned by Senator Manchin included the death of a family member and a head coach/positional coach’s departure.

Senator Manchin noted that the legislation will be introduced to Congress - and beyond - within the next few weeks, and that it has not been discussed with the White House yet.

