Summers County Library holds Youth Art Show for WV State Water Festival

Patrons of all ages can participate by voting for their favorite art piece.
Summers County Library holds Youth Art Show for WV State Water Festival
Summers County Library holds Youth Art Show for WV State Water Festival(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The West Virginia Water Festival continues at the Summers County Library. Starting Wednesday, the library is holding a youth art show that lets artists under 18 showcase their talents.

On Thursday, a reception ceremony to celebrate the young artists will be held at 5:00 pm. For this year’s youth art show, the library is letting everyone join in on the fun by helping to judge which of the art projects is their favorite.

Patrons can cast their vote using pennies, with each penny counting as one vote. Simply take your pennies to the circulation desk to cast your vote. The last day to vote is Saturday, August 5th.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Multi-car crash shuts down I-79 in Marion County
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
North Elementary School in Morgantown
New North Elementary principal named
Cody Frye
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl, fleeing from police
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout

Latest News

HEPC to consider revoking AB’s authorization to confer degrees in emergency meeting
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl, fleeing from police
Angler breaks state record for channel catfish 2 years in a row
Gov. Justice joins lawmakers urging for Mountain Valley Pipeline completion
Gov. Justice calling for special session to address concerns