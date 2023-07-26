Summers County Library holds Youth Art Show for WV State Water Festival

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The West Virginia Water Festival continues at the Summers County Library. Starting Wednesday, the library is holding a youth art show that lets artists under 18 showcase their talents.

On Thursday, a reception ceremony to celebrate the young artists will be held at 5:00 pm. For this year’s youth art show, the library is letting everyone join in on the fun by helping to judge which of the art projects is their favorite.

Patrons can cast their vote using pennies, with each penny counting as one vote. Simply take your pennies to the circulation desk to cast your vote. The last day to vote is Saturday, August 5th.

