Traffic stop turns into drug bust in Clarksburg
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A traffic stop turned into a major drug bust in Clarksburg over the weekend.
The Clarksburg Police Department says Sergeant McGlone and K-9 Ion were on patrol training with Patrolman Stearns when they stopped a car in the Adamston section of Clarksburg.
During the stop, officers say K-9 Ion gave a positive indication of drugs in the car.
Officers say they then found methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone pills, digital scales, packing materials, two firearms and nearly $500 in cash.
The three people that were in the car have all been charged with a number of drug and firearm related crimes.
Below is a Facebook post from the department:
