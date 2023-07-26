Traffic stop turns into drug bust in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A traffic stop turned into a major drug bust in Clarksburg over the weekend.

The Clarksburg Police Department says Sergeant McGlone and K-9 Ion were on patrol training with Patrolman Stearns when they stopped a car in the Adamston section of Clarksburg.

During the stop, officers say K-9 Ion gave a positive indication of drugs in the car.

Officers say they then found methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone pills, digital scales, packing materials, two firearms and nearly $500 in cash.

The three people that were in the car have all been charged with a number of drug and firearm related crimes.

Below is a Facebook post from the department:

