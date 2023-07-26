West Virginia DMV introduces Parent’s Supervised Driving Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has introduced a new initiative to help parents teach their teens to drive.

Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier on Tuesday to announce the Parent’s Supervised Driving Program.

“This program is designed to get kids interested in getting their driver’s licenses,” Gov. Justice said. “I remember counting down the days to get my permit and then my license. That was an important time in my life. Nowadays, kids have so many things going on, and we want to give them a reason to get excited about getting their licenses. This program is one of the innovative ways we’re encouraging kids to learn how to drive.”

Officials say the Parent’s Supervised Driving Program offers expert-guided, quality curriculum providing parents and guardians with a simple, easy-to-follow plan designed to help teens develop safe driving habits.

In addition, they say the program includes the popular RoadReady® mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

“Keeping all West Virginians safe on the road is a priority to me, and as a parent myself, I value the knowledge and guidance this program provides,” said Commissioner Frazier.

Teens who test for their Level 1 or Level 2 GDL, or Graduated Driver’s License, across the state will be provided a copy of the guidebook, officials say.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, crashes are still the leading cause of teen deaths. The organization recommends that parents become familiar with the restrictions placed on your teen’s license and encourages parents to be more involved as their teen learns to drive. Also important is establishing ground rules for teens by restricting night driving and passengers, requiring seat belt use at all times, and prohibiting any use of cell phones or other electronic devices while driving.

“Parents are the key to ensuring the safety of teen drivers,” said Safe Road Alliance President Emily Stein. “The more involved the parents are at this important phase when teens are learning to drive, the more likely that these teens will avoid being in a crash once they are driving on their own.”

West Virginia is the 24th state to introduce the Parent’s Supervised Driving Program.

