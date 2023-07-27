Agreement reached for Hope Gas to acquire Peoples Gas WV

Generic photo of a gas meter
Generic photo of a gas meter(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An agreement has been reached for Hope Gas, Inc. to acquire Peoples Gas WV LLC.

According to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, the joint agreement filed on Wednesday would allow Hope Gas to take over operations and service of Peoples Gas WV.

The PSC still must make the final decision on whether or not to accept the proposal.

Hope and Peoples petitioned the Commission to approve the plan on Feb. 28 with a listed purchase price was $37 million.

Peoples Gas had operating revenues of $14.4 million last year. Currently, it operates 412 miles of pipeline, serving 12,917 customers in 15 counties as far south as Clay and as far north at Wetzel, but primarily in Marion, Taylor and Harrison counties.

Peoples’ base rates are lower than Hope’s and would continue at that level until Hope files a rate case with the Commission, the agreement said.

However, Hope would immediately apply a surcharge currently in effect for its pipeline replacement and expansion program that would cost Peoples’ customers $8.30 monthly, or a 9.52 percent increase. Termed the “legacy surcharge,” it is based on the same surcharge applied to existing Hope customers, according to the PSC.

Under the agreement, Hope would continue to employ Peoples’ 23 employees in the state, the PSC says.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Multi-car crash shuts down I-79 in Marion County
Dog abandoned on the side of U.S. 50 recovering, looking for home.
Dog abandoned on the side of Route 50 recovering, looking for home
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
North Elementary School in Morgantown
New North Elementary principal named
Cody Frye
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl, fleeing from police

Latest News

Hundreds of sidewalk projects taking place throughout Harrison County
Alderson Broaddus enters agreement to settle overdue utility fees amid emergency meeting
Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital
Improved access to Mountaintop Beverage could be delayed