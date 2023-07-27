Agreement reached for Hope Gas to acquire Peoples Gas WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An agreement has been reached for Hope Gas, Inc. to acquire Peoples Gas WV LLC.

According to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, the joint agreement filed on Wednesday would allow Hope Gas to take over operations and service of Peoples Gas WV.

The PSC still must make the final decision on whether or not to accept the proposal.

Hope and Peoples petitioned the Commission to approve the plan on Feb. 28 with a listed purchase price was $37 million.

Peoples Gas had operating revenues of $14.4 million last year. Currently, it operates 412 miles of pipeline, serving 12,917 customers in 15 counties as far south as Clay and as far north at Wetzel, but primarily in Marion, Taylor and Harrison counties.

Peoples’ base rates are lower than Hope’s and would continue at that level until Hope files a rate case with the Commission, the agreement said.

However, Hope would immediately apply a surcharge currently in effect for its pipeline replacement and expansion program that would cost Peoples’ customers $8.30 monthly, or a 9.52 percent increase. Termed the “legacy surcharge,” it is based on the same surcharge applied to existing Hope customers, according to the PSC.

Under the agreement, Hope would continue to employ Peoples’ 23 employees in the state, the PSC says.

