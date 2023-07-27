Alderson Broaddus enters agreement to settle overdue utility fees

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University says it has entered a joint agreement to settle an outstanding balance on its utilities with the City of Philippi.

Officials with the university say the agreement includes a comprehensive plan to address the current outstanding balance proactively to ensure financial stability for both parties.

As part of the agreement, AB says it will present a check of $67,000 to the City of Philippi on Monday, July 31.

Following the initial payment, officials say a structured plan has been devised to make regular payments to resolve the remaining balance and consider future charges.

This comes after the City of Philippi sent a notice to AB saying it owes more than $700,000 in overdue utility fees, adding that utilities would be shut off by 10 a.m. on Monday, July 31 if a payment is not made.

Since receiving the notice of the overdue utility fees, the Higher Education Police Commission, or HEPC, scheduled an emergency meeting to “address an imminent material financial loss or other imminent substantial harm to the public entity, its employees, or the members of the public that it serves.”

On the HEPC’s agenda for the meeting is “Revocation of Alderson Broaddus University’s Authorization to Confer Degrees.” It is the only item on the agenda.

After receiving word of the scheduled emergency meeting regarding Alderson Broaddus, Gov. Jim Justice called on the HEPC to delay the meeting.

Gov. Justice released the following statement calling for the meeting to be delayed:

I’m calling on the HEPC to delay this emergency meeting because no one wants to see this university close if there’s a way to avoid it. It may very well be inevitable, but we’re going to try really hard to find a pathway. I’m going to meet with the HEPC, AB leadership, and legislative leadership to make sure we exhaust every single avenue we can before drastic action is taken. It’s simply too important, not only for this prestigious university and its alumni, but also for the entire community of Philippi and Barbour County.

The emergency meeting comes amid several financial concerns for AB, including the university being unable to maintain enrollment and the costs of operating the school.

Last month, every private college in West Virginia was granted reauthorization by the commission to continue to operate except for AB.

After receiving additional information from the university about its financial information earlier this month, the HEPC voted to provisionally reauthorize AB through June 2024. However, it gave the Commission the right to reconsider at any time if the institution does not meet the State’s criteria for financial stability.

The HEPC’s emergency meeting remains scheduled for Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

