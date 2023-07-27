Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old possibly abducted in Iowa

14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.
14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa have issued an alert for a 14-year-old who may have been abducted.

At 5:15 pm on Thursday, officials issued an alert for 14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts. She was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.

Officials have not released any information on her (potential) abductor or suspect at this time.

Roberts is 5 feet tall, has blonde hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Multi-car crash shuts down I-79 in Marion County
Dog abandoned on the side of U.S. 50 recovering, looking for home.
Dog abandoned on the side of Route 50 recovering, looking for home
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
North Elementary School in Morgantown
New North Elementary principal named
Cody Frye
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl, fleeing from police

Latest News

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
Police say Dixie Stiles is charged with battery, while Macy Regan is charged with felony...
Two women arrested for fighting at party, one bites the other’s ear off
FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday...
Judge questions FBI’s role in post-9/11 sting and orders 3 of ‘Newburgh Four’ freed from prison
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Staffer recalls chaos and wound at key sentencing hearing for Michigan school shooter