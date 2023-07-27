Award-winning Christian band coming to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An award-winning Christian band will be coming to downtown Clarksburg in November.

We Are Messengers, with special guests Cochren & Co. and Ben Fuller will be coming to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in downtown Clarksburg on Friday, Nov. 17.

Concert goers will experience a high-energy show with a night of live music featuring some of the band’s greatest hits, such as “Come What May,” “Image of God,” “God You Are,” “Wholehearted,” and many more.

The Robinson Grand is partnering with Baltimore-based 48Live Productions to bring the band to downtown Clarksburg.

“We are working with a brand-new promoter for this show,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “We’re excited for this show especially, and all the future opportunities that could arise from this partnership.”

We Are Messengers has over 409 million career streams, over 2.9 billion airplay audience, and a multi-week #1 Billboard radio song, along with six Top 5 and ten Top 10 Christian Airplay hits.

The band has also sold out shows across the world and headlined the Wholehearted Tour in 2022.

Tickers start at $35 and are on sale now to Friends of the Robinson Grand. General public tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28.

All tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.

