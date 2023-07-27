Bridgeport set to host National Night Out event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department will once again be partnering with the City of Bridgeport to host its National Night Out event next week.

National Night Out is an annual event held on the first Tuesday of August, meaning this year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at The Bridge Sports Complex starting at 6 p.m.

Officials say it will be held at the multi-purpose field at The Bridge across from the Citynet Center at 440 Forrester Blvd. in Bridgeport.

The event is an annual community-building campaign that helps promote better police and community relations.

It is completely free with food, games, prizes, live music, and fireworks.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.