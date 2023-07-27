Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Main St. in Bridgeport Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to a call of one car on its side on Main St. in Bridgeport just after 1:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say only one car was involved in the crash.

A woman was taken to United Hospital Center due to injuries sustained in the crash, officials say. Her condition is unknown.

The roadway was shut down for nearly an hour, but as of this article’s publication, the roadway has reopened one lane in the area.

Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital
Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital(WDTV)

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Multi-car crash shuts down I-79 in Marion County
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
North Elementary School in Morgantown
New North Elementary principal named
Cody Frye
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl, fleeing from police
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout

Latest News

FILE: Bridgeport National Night Out is celebrated at The Bridge Sports Complex on Aug. 2, 2022.
Bridgeport set to host National Night Out event
Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital
Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital
Captain Brian Starn has been appointed provisional fire chief of the Fairmont Fire Department.
Fairmont appoints provisional fire chief
Award-winning Christian band coming to Clarksburg