BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Main St. in Bridgeport Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to a call of one car on its side on Main St. in Bridgeport just after 1:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say only one car was involved in the crash.

A woman was taken to United Hospital Center due to injuries sustained in the crash, officials say. Her condition is unknown.

The roadway was shut down for nearly an hour, but as of this article’s publication, the roadway has reopened one lane in the area.

Car on its side shuts down Main St. in Bridgeport, 1 taken to hospital (WDTV)

This is a developing story.

