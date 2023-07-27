Doctor warns of heat-related illness

With heat advisories in effect throughout the region, knowing the signs of heat-related illnesses could be life-saving.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
According to the CDC, heat-related illnesses can range from sunburns to a dangerous medical emergency. Dr. Leigh Ann Levine of Valley Health says this can happen quickly.

“Body temperatures can rise very quickly over a fifteen to twenty minute period, when the temperatures get so high and humid, the sweating cannot evaporate, so it makes the body harder to cool down,” Levine said.

Some symptoms of heat exhaustion include headaches, nausea, vomiting, pale skin, among others.

Dr. Levine says a major difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is the body’s internal temperature, which reaches 103 degrees or higher.

“With heat stroke you will have a more prominent throbbing headache, a very strong rapid pulse. Confusion is a big sign of heat stroke verses heat exhaustion, so any time you see those signs or symptoms in yourself or somebody it is time to find immediate medical care,” Levine said.

