Dog abandoned on the side of route 50 recovering, looking for home

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ritchie County, W.Va (WDTV) - Hanna DeMoss from the Ritchie County Humane Society says she received a tip from someone passing by on U.S. 50 Tuesday.

“Once we got out there, we seen the blue tarp along 50 right at Alkire Hill Road,” said DeMoss. “We didn’t see him at first, so we pulled in and as soon as we got pulled in next to the tarp you could see his little head peek around where he’d dug a hole behind it to keep cool,” said DeMoss.

With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees through Saturday, DeMoss says things. could’ve turned deadly.

“Being out in the heat and then this heat wave that we’re getting this week, it’s really life or death for these animals,” said DeMoss.

DeMoss says its heartbreaking.

“...and then the more you look around at the situation the angrier you get but you have to keep your composure you know its for the animal,” said DeMoss.

She says cases of abandonded pets are becoming more common in Ritchie County and the surrounding counties.

Demoss wants people to know there is help out there.

“Shelters are willing to work with you I mean you just have to wait a little bit because everyone’s full, we don’t forget about ya we just work ya in first necessity,” said DeMoss. “If you’re an owner/surrender we’re not gonna take you first. If the dog is sick or stray, then will take them.”

She says he’s a good boy already neutered.

She hopes he’s adopted by a loving home because she says what happened to him is just not acceptable.

“There’s no reason to leave an elderly dog on the side of the road.”

Anyone with information about where this dog may have come from, you are encouraged to call the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 643-2262.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Multi-car crash shuts down I-79 in Marion County
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
North Elementary School in Morgantown
New North Elementary principal named
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout
Cody Frye
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl, fleeing from police

Latest News

Dog abandoned on the side of U.S. 50 recovering, looking for home
Senator Joe Manchin discusses PASS Act for NIL regulation
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | July 26, 2023
Generic photo of a teen driver
West Virginia DMV introduces Parent’s Supervised Driving Program