Dog abandoned on the side of route 50 recovering, looking for home

Ritchie County, W.Va (WDTV) - Hanna DeMoss from the Ritchie County Humane Society says she received a tip from someone passing by on U.S. 50 Tuesday.

“Once we got out there, we seen the blue tarp along 50 right at Alkire Hill Road,” said DeMoss. “We didn’t see him at first, so we pulled in and as soon as we got pulled in next to the tarp you could see his little head peek around where he’d dug a hole behind it to keep cool,” said DeMoss.

With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees through Saturday, DeMoss says things. could’ve turned deadly.

“Being out in the heat and then this heat wave that we’re getting this week, it’s really life or death for these animals,” said DeMoss.

DeMoss says its heartbreaking.

“...and then the more you look around at the situation the angrier you get but you have to keep your composure you know its for the animal,” said DeMoss.

She says cases of abandonded pets are becoming more common in Ritchie County and the surrounding counties.

Demoss wants people to know there is help out there.

“Shelters are willing to work with you I mean you just have to wait a little bit because everyone’s full, we don’t forget about ya we just work ya in first necessity,” said DeMoss. “If you’re an owner/surrender we’re not gonna take you first. If the dog is sick or stray, then will take them.”

She says he’s a good boy already neutered.

She hopes he’s adopted by a loving home because she says what happened to him is just not acceptable.

“There’s no reason to leave an elderly dog on the side of the road.”

Anyone with information about where this dog may have come from, you are encouraged to call the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 643-2262.

