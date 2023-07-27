Fairmont appoints provisional fire chief

Captain Brian Starn has been appointed provisional fire chief of the Fairmont Fire Department.
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Fire Civil Service Commission has appointed a provisional fire chief for the Fairmont Police Department.

Captain Brian Starn will be acting as Provisional Fire Chief until an official test can be given and graded to establish a permanent chief, according to a release from the City of Fairmont.

Starn has nearly 26 years of experience with the fire department. He currently holds the title of Captain and is the department’s Fire Prevention Training Officer.

“There needs to be somebody locally that has authority, control, and oversees things at the department,” Starn said following his appointment. “It’s good that we’re able to get this position filled in interim so there’s no real lapse in accountability.”

Officials say the process of selecting a permanent fire chief is a lengthy process and will require candidates to be tested on a variety of things that are used on a daily basis by a fire chief.

Currently, there are two firefighters in the department eligible to test for the chief position, Captain Starn and Captain Mark Angelucci.

Starn’s appointment fills the vacancy left by Ed Simmons when he retired last month. He had served as chief since 2016 and worked with the department for over 30 years.

Fire Civil Service Commission Chair David Perkins, a retired Fairmont firefighter, said that it was important for the commission and the city to get this position filled as they prepare for the upcoming test to determine the permanent chief.

“If you don’t have an individual in the chief’s position, these firefighters have questions everyday about their activities, work schedules, and things that they need to ask the chief. If we don’t have somebody there to give an answer, people might not always follow protocol,” Perkins said. “Now we have somebody in that position who can answer when questions arise and hopefully get things resolved.”

