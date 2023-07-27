First at 4 Forum: Ben Berry

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ben Berry with the Mountain Craft Film Festival joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about the upcoming Mountain Craft Film Festival at the Robinson Grand, the type of films that will be shown, and how non-filmmakers can get involved with the event.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.