FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect for lowlands Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thunderstorms this afternoon helped to cool our quickly rising temps, but tomorrow we likely won’t be so fortunate. Heat indices in the lowlands are expected to peak in the triple digits, prompting a Heat Advisory from 11am to 9pm tomorrow night. Saturday will be hot as well, but more storms are expected. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

