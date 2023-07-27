FIRST ALERT: The heat wave continues today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday started a trend of hot, humid conditions in some areas, and today will continue the trend. As for how long the heat will last, and what that means for any plans you may have, find out in the video above!

Yesterday, temperatures reached the upper-80s across most of North-Central West Virginia, with a few areas even reaching the low-90s. Today will be similar, as an upper-level ridge from the west, combined with a high-pressure system in the east and a weak disturbance north of our region, will lift warm air and moisture from the south-southwest into our region at about 5-15 mph. Because of this, temperatures will reach the upper-80s in the mountains and low-90s in the lowlands. Because of the humidity, heat indices may feel like the upper-90s or even triple digits in some areas, meaning we’ll be under a First Alert Weather Event today. So make sure to stay cool and hydrated, check up on your neighbors, and limit strenuous activities. Skies will also be partly cloudy, due to the disturbance north of us, and we may even see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon to late evening hours, thanks to daytime heating. So some areas may see rain.

Overnight, a few areas may see an isolated shower, but most of our region will be partly cloudy and dry. Winds will be light, with lows in the low-70s. So tonight will be warm. Then tomorrow afternoon will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the mid-90s in the lowlands and upper-80s to low-90s in the mountains. Heat indices may reach the triple digits in some areas, so the National Weather Service has most of our region under a Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 9 PM tomorrow. So you’ll definitely want to take precautions against the heat. Aside from that, not much is expected, with light southwesterly winds and partly sunny skies.

Saturday will continue the heat wave, with highs in the low-90s in some areas, so the First Alert Weather Event for Saturday. Throughout the afternoon and evening hours, a cold front from Canada will push scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region, some of which may be strong. So some areas will see rain, and even a few downpours. By Sunday afternoon at the latest, the rain pushes out, leaving highs in the low-80s and ending the heat wave on that day. Thereafter, next week will start the month of August with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. In short, today through Saturday will be hot, rain chances return this weekend, and next week will be seasonable and clear.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times this afternoon and evening. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 89.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers and storms at times. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 70.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 93.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 89.

