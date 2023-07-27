Gary Lee Steele, 80, of Jake’s Run, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He was born December 8, 1942 in Bula, WV, the son of the late Kermit Steele and Catherine Sturm Steele. Gary was retired from Peabody Federal 2 Mine. He was the President of the Clay-Battelle Public Service Department. He was a member of the Jake’s Run Assembly of God. Gary was the “Voice of the Cee-Bees” for over 20 years and was a member of the Clay-Battelle Quarterback Club. Gary was an inaugural inductee to the Clay-Battelle Athletics Hall of Fame and proud part of the Cee-Bee Family. Gary is survived by his children, Jeff (Jill Bell) Steele, Doug (Elizabeth Harris) Steele, and Amanda Steele; grandchildren, Alexis Steele, Ashley Steele, Jacoby Steele, Elijah Steele, Benjamin Steele, and Caleb Steele; and a great grandson, Elias Steele. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca Sharon Tennant Steele. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Clay-Battelle High School c/o Athletics Department, 6226 Mason Dixon Highway, Blacksville, WV 26521. The family will receive friends at Jake’s Run Assembly of God on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be at Noah’s Ark Assembly of God on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rob Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Olive Cemetery in Pentress, WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

