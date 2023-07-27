HEPC to consider revoking AB’s authorization to confer degrees in emergency meeting

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi is facing several financial obstacles as the new school year approaches.

This week, the City of Philippi sent a notice to the university, saying it owes more than $700,000 in overdue utility fees.

The notice also says that utilities will be shut off by 10 a.m. on Monday, July 31 if a payment is not made.

Although AB still has time to dispute the bill, the Higher Education Policy Commission, or HEPC, has scheduled an emergency meeting to because of the possibility of utilities being shut off at the university.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State, the meeting is to “address an imminent material financial loss or other imminent substantial harm to the public entity, its employees, or the members of the public that it serves.”

The Secretary of State also notes that this is an emergency meeting, adding that the HEPC has been informed that utilities could be shut off at the university.

While the emergency meeting was scheduled because of the possibility of utilities being shut off, the HEPC’s agenda only has one item listed to discuss.

The one item on the agenda is “Revocation of Alderson Broaddus University’s Authorization to Confer Degrees.”

This comes amid several financial concerns for AB, including the university being unable to maintain enrollment and the costs of operating the school.

Last month, every private college in West Virginia was granted reauthorization by the commission to continue to operate except for AB.

After receiving additional information from the university about its financial information earlier this month, the HEPC voted to provisionally reauthorize AB through June 2024. However, it gave the Commission the right to reconsider at any time if the institution does not meet the State’s criteria for financial stability.

The HEPC’s emergency meeting is scheduled for Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

