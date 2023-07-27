Hundreds of sidewalk projects taking place throughout Harrison County

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A state and national effort to install and upgrade ADA curb ramps is now entering our area.

Earlier this week, the West Virginia Department of Highways awarded 20 projects with the biggest of the projects being in Harrison County.

SQP Construction Group, Inc., out of St. Albans, was the winning low bidder of the curb project for Harrison County. It will impact more areas of Clarksburg as well as Anmoore and Shinnston.

“It looks like there are 252 ramps for this one,” said WVDOH District 4 Construction Engineer Jason Nelson.

Nelson pointed out that the current work being done is part of two different projects. SQP, however, is the same contractor for both and the total cost for both is $1,822,439. The two current projects include replacing 342 ramps.

“SQP specializes in this type of work,” Nelson said.

Nelson added the current project work has a completion date of December 2023. As for the project just awarded, it has a completion date of September 2024.

“These projects are all being delivered by the design build method; meaning that the contractor’s team provides the plans and specific design for the ramps and extent of replacements needed to meet ADA specs,” Nelson said. “So, there is additional time given in the contractor to allow for design and planning times.”

Nelson said while the project is new to some parts of the state and the nation, it is not a new project. He said the upgrades have been taking place for years.

“This is a statewide initiative that started about five years ago but has really picked up recently. It is part of a larger nationwide initiative by the United States Department of Justice, which the federal ADA program is under to update all ADA ramps prior to the repaving or other construction work along the impacted roads,” Nelson said.

Also awarded this week were curb projects for Preston, Nicholas, Barbour, Taylor, and Braxton counties.

