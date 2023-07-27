Hundreds of sidewalk projects taking place throughout Harrison County

ADA Ramp Project in Clarksburg
ADA Ramp Project in Clarksburg(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A state and national effort to install and upgrade ADA curb ramps is now entering our area.

Earlier this week, the West Virginia Department of Highways awarded 20 projects with the biggest of the projects being in Harrison County.

SQP Construction Group, Inc., out of St. Albans, was the winning low bidder of the curb project for Harrison County. It will impact more areas of Clarksburg as well as Anmoore and Shinnston.

“It looks like there are 252 ramps for this one,” said WVDOH District 4 Construction Engineer Jason Nelson.

Nelson pointed out that the current work being done is part of two different projects. SQP, however, is the same contractor for both and the total cost for both is $1,822,439. The two current projects include replacing 342 ramps.

“SQP specializes in this type of work,” Nelson said.

Nelson added the current project work has a completion date of December 2023. As for the project just awarded, it has a completion date of September 2024.

“These projects are all being delivered by the design build method; meaning that the contractor’s team provides the plans and specific design for the ramps and extent of replacements needed to meet ADA specs,” Nelson said. “So, there is additional time given in the contractor to allow for design and planning times.”

Nelson said while the project is new to some parts of the state and the nation, it is not a new project. He said the upgrades have been taking place for years.

“This is a statewide initiative that started about five years ago but has really picked up recently.  It is part of a larger nationwide initiative by the United States Department of Justice, which the federal ADA program is under to update all ADA ramps prior to the repaving or other construction work along the impacted roads,” Nelson said.

Also awarded this week were curb projects for Preston, Nicholas, Barbour, Taylor, and Braxton counties.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Multi-car crash shuts down I-79 in Marion County
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
North Elementary School in Morgantown
New North Elementary principal named
Cody Frye
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl, fleeing from police
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout

Latest News

HEPC to consider revoking AB’s authorization to confer degrees in emergency meeting
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl, fleeing from police
Angler breaks state record for channel catfish 2 years in a row
Gov. Justice joins lawmakers urging for Mountain Valley Pipeline completion