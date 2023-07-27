Improved access to Mountaintop Beverage could be delayed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Improved access to Mountaintop Beverage in Morgantown could be delayed because of federal regulatory access.

To help, the state Division of Highways wants to build a $70 million bridge over the Monongahela River by 2025.

That is in addition to the $41 million already estimated for the new I-79 Harmony Grove exit.

There are two options for the bridge’s location. One idea would cross the river and connect to a BFS gas station near Don Knotts Blvd.

The other idea would connect US Rt. 19 near Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Ave.

Officials will vote on which plan is best on Aug. 17.

