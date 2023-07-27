Marmet community mourning the loss of a man who drowned in the Kanawha River

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A peaceful evening quickly turned into a tragedy Wednesday night as police cars and fire trucks swarmed a neighborhood in Marmet after a man drowned in the Kanawha River. The incident is leaving the community members and neighbors like Juanita Santanio mourning this loss.

Santanio describes officials with flashlights all around her home, but at the time she did not know what was going on.

“You would never think that something like that would happen. It’s terrible, and it’s rare for us to have anything like that happen to us here,” she said.

The 911 call came in around 9:15 Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Carolina Avenue in Marmet. Investigators said the victim was a man -- and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I couldn’t sleep, my brother in there, everybody had trouble sleeping because its just awful,” she said.

WSAZ reached out to the Marmet Police and Fire departments asking for more information, but those questions still remain unanswered. At this time, the victim’s name has not been released.

Santanio described this neighborhood as a family that was left heartbroken.

“It was awful, it was heat-wrenching not knowing what was going on,” she said. “So it’s sad, it’s a loss for our community and for everyone around us.”

