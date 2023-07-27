Massive $100 million sports complex and expo center coming to Mercer County

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A public hearing was held at the Mercer County Courthouse Wednesday evening related to a $100 million Economic Development Authority project which is slated to start construction in 2024.

This hearing was for the County Commission to get the community’s input on the construction of The Ridges Sports Complex and Expo Center.

This will be located right off Exit 9 in Princeton, starting in the area of Halls Ridge Road to Pisgah Road

This land will be broken down into three main sections:

- sports complex housing multiple fields including six baseball fields and six softball fields

- commercial complex that will welcome retailers, restaurants, and lodging

- parks and recreation area for walking trails, playgrounds, and a dog park

Wednesday evening following the public hearing Mercer County Commission voted to approve the land on which The Ridges will be built to be its own economic district.

Economic Development Authority Executive Director John O’Neal says it will allow the EDA to use a different funding method.

“It’s important to note that no taxpayers are going to have their taxes raised,” he said. “The County Commission is not having to dedicate any money out of their budget for this. This allows us to create a district to allows funding to occur based on future dollars created within the district.”

Construction is set to begin in 2024.

A small handful of people did voice their concerns about the noise issues this would create and how it would disturb the quiet country living in the community nearby, before the commission voted.

