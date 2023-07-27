MCSO: Morgantown man arrested for breaking into home, robbing victim

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say he, along with three other men, broke into a home Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Earl L. Core Rd. on Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a burglary.

MECCA 911 reportedly told deputies four men, including 18-year-old Leland Gray, of Morgantown, entered the victim’s home and demanded money while wearing black masks and carrying pistols.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim reportedly told them one of the men struck him in the face with a gun and robbed him before fleeing from the scene.

The victim did not require medical treatment, the MCSO says.

On Thursday around noon, deputies say they received a tip that one of the suspects, identified as Gray, was at a home in Star City.

Mon County deputies, along with the Star City Police Department, apprehended Gray on charges of nighttime burglary, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Authorities say Gray is currently awaiting arraignment.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the MCSO says additional arrests are expected.

