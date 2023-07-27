Person dies after falling into Kanawha River

A person died Wednesday night after falling into the Kanawha River in Marmet, West Virginia.
By Eric Fossell and Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Wednesday night after falling into the Kanawha River, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Carolina Avenue. That is in Marmet.

Investigators say the victim is male.

Crews from the Marmet and Belle volunteer fire departments, as well as Kanawha County EMS, are also at the scene.

