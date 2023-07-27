Raleigh County mom self publishes book after almost losing daughter to COVID-19

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In November of 2021, 11-year-old Peyton Elswick tested positive for COVID-19.

Her mom, Caitlin Elswick, says she wasn’t too concerned because her daughter was young and healthy. She did as the doctor instructed and took Peyton home to rest in quarantine, assuming she would begin to feel better in the coming days.

Less than a week later, Peyton was put on a ventilator at CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston with no signs of recovery. In a matter of days, Peyton had contracted Coronavirus Pneumonia, leaving her unable to breathe regularly. Her blood oxygen level was 62, bordering the line of hypoxemia.

“Doctors had pretty much told us that, you know, there was nothing left to do that we just had to pray her through, and that’s exactly what we did,” Elswick said.

Peyton spent more than a month in the hospital and 16 days in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). Now, more than a year later, Elswick says her daughter is thriving.

She says Peyton was healed through the power of prayer.

“People can say that, you know, it was the medicines that she was on but we know that it was only through God that she was able to be healed. She knows that God healed her, you know. She knows that that’s the only reason she’s here today.”

Following her daughter’s recovery, Elswick says she was compelled to share her family’s story of faith through trials with others, even if it was something she never thought she could do.

“Writing was, you know, never something I envisioned for myself, but God has given me that gift, and I want to make good use of that,” she shared. “To be able to look back and see how God has faithfully carried us again and again and again to give us more time, I can’t help but to share that.”

Earlier this month, Elswick self-published “Unrelenting Faith: Seeing God’s Goodness Through Trials.” It begins in the PICU room of the hospital the day she was told her daughter likely wouldn’t survive.

“It was hard to write,” Elswick explained. “It was reliving all of that over again and processing it all as I went and...I had to just be able to sit down and get it all out...I cried each time I read it. It’s emotional, but I think the story is so powerful- how God’s faithfulness is there, you know. Even when we walk through a valley, He’s no less faithful.”

The book ends with a glimpse into the last year of life for Peyton and her family. Elswick says her daughter started a new school and spent the summer swimming. She even got to see fireworks at the Magic Kingdom in Disney World.

Peyton turns 13 in October.

“Unrelenting Faith: Seeing God’s Goodness Through Trials” can be purchased online through Amazon. It is also available locally at The Chocolate Moose on Harper Road in Beckley and The 304 in Fayetteville.

