Revitalization efforts front and center for former Mercer County coal camp

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - McComas is described by those who lived there as being self sufficient when it was at its peak. Coal companies paid employees in company script, provided necessities, and established power and water access to residents. However, McComas like a lot of coal camps in Southern West Virginia was left behind when coal companies left town.

“We didn’t realize at the time just how poor we were because everybody was on the same economic level. Most of us are related here so we always had family around. You always had neighbors to help you. It was a good place to be a kid,” said Kristen Goins.

Goins’ roots run deep in McComas as her grandfather and great grandfather both worked in the McComas mines. This has fed her fascination of learning more about the community she grew up in. She says at one point five thousand people lived here and ten thousand worked here.

She says now it’s likely around 50 to 100 people live poverty stricken in McComas. Goins wanted to make a difference in the place she grew up in and reached out to West Virginia University’s extension office and their school of nursing to see if they could help.

“We were able to identify ways we could support her work. So the WVU School of Nursing, the WVU office of extensions is now partnering with Kristen. She’s telling us what she needs and we’re helping her get the resources,” said Angel Smothers.

Smothers serves as the Associate Dean for Community Engagement for the WVU School of Nursing. She also grew up in McComas and so far she has been able to help provide a community garden to the McComas community. The school of nursing is also looking to train a nurse to serve the McComas area.

“We will train them for free. We will provide them with a stipend to support their work. We just need a nurse who is interested in coming forward and we will equip them,” said Smothers.

Goins says she is grateful for Smothers’ help in trying to improve the area. She says recently the community renovated a cemetery and now they’re hoping to get help from the state to fix the road leading to the burial grounds.

“From halfway up you either have to take a four wheeler or walk. For the most part it’s just too dangerous. People here can’t even get to their family member’s graves because they can’t reach it. It’s just been forgotten,” said Goins.

Both Smothers and Goins say if there are community leaders in Mercer County who would like to support the work being done in McComas they would love to connect with them.

