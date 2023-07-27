Shooting sends one to the hospital

A shooting late Wednesday night in Huntington sent a person to the hospital.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting at the Marcum Terrace housing complex in Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. near the 500 block of Marcum Terrace.

There’s no word about the extent of the victim’s injuries. There’s also no word about a suspect.

The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

The Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services all responded to the scene.

We’re working to get more details.

