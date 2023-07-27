Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman is facing charges on Thursday after West Virginia State Police says she threatened to shoot AEP workers.

West Virginia State Police reports it responded to Left Fork Millers Fork Road after receiving a call from AEP workers saying a woman was threatening to shoot them and shots could be heard coming from her trailer.

When they arrived, Rhonda Cyrus originally refused to come out of the trailer, but later came to the door unarmed.

Cyrus was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and obstruction, according to troopers.

Troopers recovered a pistol under a couch cushion in the home and four spent rounds were found in the revolver.

A gunshot residue collection kit was performed, officials say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Multi-car crash shuts down I-79 in Marion County
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
North Elementary School in Morgantown
New North Elementary principal named
Cody Frye
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl, fleeing from police
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout

Latest News

Captain Brian Starn has been appointed provisional fire chief of the Fairmont Fire Department.
Fairmont appoints provisional fire chief
Award-winning Christian band coming to Clarksburg
Multi-car crash shuts down I-79 in Marion County
The Mountain Valley Pipeline has received the final permit it needs to resume construction.
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
ADA Ramp Project in Clarksburg
Hundreds of sidewalk projects taking place throughout Harrison County